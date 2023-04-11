Tornado Disaster Relief

The Autism Society of North Louisiana prepares for 3rd Annual Acceptance Festival & 5K

The Autism Society of North Louisiana joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss their 3rd annual Autism Acceptance Festival & 5k.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Autism Society of North Louisiana is bringing awareness to autism in the ArkLaMiss. The non-profit organization is preparing for its 3rd Annual Autism Acceptance Festival & 5K.

The event will be Saturday, April 15th, at Kiroli Park in West Monroe. Amber Harris and Kelly Fleming of the Autism Society joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the event. They say it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

Harris and Fleming say this event helps fund all of the organization’s programs throughout the year. They also say it’s a great opportunity for families impacted with autism to come out and feel accepted and included within the community.

Admission to the event is $1. You can register on-site or online. Online registration ends today, Tuesday, April 11th at midnight. On-site registration and 5K packet pickup are from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. with awards following at 8:45.

The Acceptance Festival is from 9 to 11 a.m.

