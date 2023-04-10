Tornado Disaster Relief

Police: 5 killed, suspect in Louisville shooting ‘neutralized’

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An active aggressor has been “neutralized,” police reported, after a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field on Monday.

Five people have been killed in the incident, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference. Six have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment, including an officer.

“There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” Louisville police reported.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easter Sunrise Service 2023 inside Chapel Mausoleum at Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe funeral home holds Easter Sunrise Service inside chapel 2nd time out of 60 years
Isszvian Webb is accused of shooting at three officers in February.
LIVE: City of Monroe addresses arrest of Isszvian Webb
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Police Lights Generic
Narcotics investigation leads to 41 arrest warrants issued in Franklin Parish
Deadly Crash Generic
Early morning Ouachita Parish crash kills 3

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Pedestrian hit, killed walking along roadway in Caldwell Parish
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
LIVE: Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas