Pedestrian hit, killed walking along roadway in Caldwell Parish

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle as she was walking along U.S. Hwy. 165 at Louisiana Hwy. 4 on Easter day.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash on Sunday, April 9, around 8:20 p.m., which killed Kay E. Cosby, 59, of Columbia.

Officials say the investigation shows Cosby was walking in the road when she was hit by a 2003 Buick Century driving south on U.S. Hwy. 165. The Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Cosby dead on the scene.

LSP says routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say they would like to remind the public of the following:

“Pedestrians should make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.”

