Ouachita Parish declares flood emergency

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Following heavy rainfall across the ArkLaMiss, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President, Shane Smiley, issued an emergency declaration on Friday April 7, 2023.

According to Smiley, the declaration was issued as a precautionary measure. Smiley says issuing an emergency declaration allows for the parish to be reimbursed for using the pumps, which can cost around $1,000 per pump, each day.

Currently, the parish has two structures, with three pumps each that move water from the Chauvin Basin into the Ouachita River. The parish is only using 5 out of 6 pumps right now in order to make room for more water to be moved to the Basin in case of a heavy rain event.

“We’ve got more portable pumps, we’re setting them up probably earlier than we ever have, we’re going ahead and pulling water levels down probably lower than some people have seen us do,” Smiley says.

Charlie Woodrum, who works for the National Weather Service in Shreveport, says they’ve been keeping a close eye on Northeast Louisiana.

“Spring is a very active season across the ArkLaMiss. And we see that every year, we see flash flooding events. But given the recent rainfall we’ve had over the last week, waterways are running particularly high already,” Woodrum says.

Woodrum says the NWS is currently in what they call an “action stage”, meaning they are closely monitoring the water level of the Ouachita River and waterways that connect. He says as of Monday at noon, the water level was at 38.31 feet, which is close to the minor flood stage of 40 feet.

“The more significant impacts that we see from the Ouachita river flooding, those don’t come until up to 43 and 45 feet, where we start to see some of our recreational areas flood. We don’t even see it getting up to that point right now,” Woodrum says.

Smiley says now that the parish owns portable pumps, dealing with a potential flood is less daunting.

“We’re in a much better position than we’ve ever been, in terms of obtaining pumps and getting pumps to the needed locations in a much quicker manner, and we’re in much better shape than ever before,” Smiley says.

