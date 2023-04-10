Monroe City Council to consider spending $6.6 million on drainage improvements

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council is set to consider spending $6.6 million on a first-of-its-kind drainage project.

“Now, this type of project has not been done in the City of Monroe to the best of my knowledge ever,” City Engineer Morgan McCallister told KNOE.

The project tasks an outside firm with cleaning all the drainage pipes in the city, which is expected to take around six years.

“What this project will do is citywide is take a look at our drainage infrastructure,” explained McCallister. “We will be cleaning our drainage boxes, and our inlets. We will be cleaning all of the piping.”

McCallister says some of the piping in Monroe is over 50 years old and has never been cleaned.

“There will be an immediate visible result whenever we clean these structures and pipes out,” said McCallister. “It allows water to get out into of sub-surface system, get to our pumps, get out into the river where it needs to go and get out of our residential and commercial areas.”

McCallister adds that the firm will use cameras to better look at the city’s infrastructure to try and prevent problems in the future.

“We will be able to go back and look at those videos,” explained McCallister. “Look at the information. The data that is gathered, and see what we have because they are obviously things beneath the ground that you don’t know are issues until they hit the surface, but we will be able to catch those ahead of time and head those off.”

McCallister says the firm will also complete an engineering breakdown to recommend specific projects to improve drainage in Monroe.

