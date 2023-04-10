Man sentenced to 40 years for raping child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who investigators said admitted to raping a child 14 times will spend the next 40 years in prison.

Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 27-year-old Cody Rivers Redding to 480 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 231 days of jail time credit.

In August of 2022 Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested Redding on 14 counts of rape, two counts of sexually grooming a child, and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

According to court documents, the child told their grandmother about a game they played with Redding called “kiss and lick.”

During an interview with a Crimes Against Children division detective in Craighead County, the child reportedly described various sexual acts that Redding performed on them. The child also said Redding showed them pornographic videos.

When detectives questioned Redding, he reportedly admitted to the accusations and said he was “remorseful and knew what he was doing was wrong.”

On March 20, Redding pleaded guilty to one count of rape. The other charges were nolle prossed.

In addition to his prison time, the judge also ordered Redding to pay court costs and fees and to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Redding is currently being held in the Fulton County Detention Center awaiting transport to the ADC.

