Farmerville man killed in Union Parish crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on April 8, 2023, around 6:30 a.m. on Louisiana Hwy 33 north of Louisiana Hwy 151. The crash claimed the life of Christopher B. Moore, 20, of Farmerville.

The investigation showed that Moore was traveling south on La Hwy 33 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle exited the road, hitting several trees and overturning. LSP suspects speed to be a factor in the crash.

LSP says Moore was restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LSP Troopers want to remind motorists that speeding increases the likelihood of losing control of the vehicle and increases the stopping distance. Speeding also decreases the effectiveness of seat belts and airbags.

