Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library vandalized, Bastrop police investigate

By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - KNOE is learning details about a vandalized library in Bastrop.

The Bastrop Police Department is the agency working on this case, but the newsroom hasn’t received confirmed information about the vandalism at Dunbar Branch of Morehouse Parish Library.

The staff at the branch recently walked into something they didn’t expect to see, and they say they discovered the damage sometime last Monday.

Library officials found much of the library turned upside down, including broken windows, chairs thrown around and DVDs all over the floor. Director Donald Smith of Morehouse Parish Library says they had just replaced all computers inside the library, and they didn’t get a chance to install them. Smith says there would’ve been five brand-new computers.

“Right now, they’ve even demolished the computers that were there. It wasn’t that they were stolen. They were knocked over, opened up - literally took monitors a part; flat screen monitors - just malicious vandalism,” says Smith.

Terry Matthews, President of the Morehouse Parish Police Jury, says it’s devastating for residents in the area who need access to resources to accomplish personal tasks.

“We had some citizens to drive up wanting this library to be opened to use for faxing and for making copies of things they needed,” says Matthews.

The director of Morehouse Parish Library says the branch is expected to be closed until the middle of summer for repairs.

