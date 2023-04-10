Tornado Disaster Relief

CPSO arrests Vidalia man accused of attempting to meet minor for sex

CPSO arrests Vidalia man attempting to meet minor for sex
CPSO arrests Vidalia man attempting to meet minor for sex(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Cody Day, 32, of Vidalia after an investigation that began on April 6, 2023.

The Cyber Crime Unit says Day began communicating with what he believed to be a minor online. Day began communication that consisted of sexually explicit conversations and made plans to meet the child for sex last Friday.

When Day arrived at the location he planned to meet the minor, he was taken into custody by detectives without incident.

Day was arrested on the charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, possession of schedule II CDS, introduction of contraband into penal facility and obstruction of justice.

