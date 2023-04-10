City of West Monroe receives funding to improve recycling efforts

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and The Recycling Partnership are teaming up together to provide more resources to the West Monroe Recycling Center.

$84,500 in funds will be given to the City of West Monroe to improve the recycling center. According to a news release on the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce website, these funds will be used for things such as new equipment, a forklift, a portable ramp, new signage and outreach materials.

“We are very appreciative of the support we have received from The Recycling Partnership,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “We know the West Monroe Recycling Center regularly serves residents from multiple parishes. There has been a great demand for recycling services in our region, and we believe support from The Recycling Partnership will help the City of West Monroe increase those services.”

Mari Long, the community program manager at The Recycling Partnership, said this project will help the environment.

“The Recycling Partnership is excited to be working with West Monroe on this project,” Long said. “Increasing residents’ capacity to recycle will keep even more valuable recyclables out of our environment and put them back into the circular economy providing much-needed supply for producers.”

The West Monroe Recycling Center is located right behind the West Monroe Police Department and is open three days a week to the public - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Recycling Center is a self-sort facility and is open to the public, no matter where people live.

