BBB: How to get your money back from a scammer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re approaching the end of tax season and Jo Ann Deal from the Better Business Bureau joined Good ArkLaMiss to remind viewers of the upcoming shredding event.

If anyone needs help shredding old documents, the BBB of Northeast Louisiana will be having a shredding event in the BBB parking lot on April 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Deal says to call ahead at (318)-387-4600 before showing up.

While on the show today, Deal also discussed ways of retrieving payments you may have sent to a scammer.

Deal says you need to:

Reach out to the company you sent the money from.

Ask your bank to reverse the transaction.

If you used a gift card, contact that gift card company.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.