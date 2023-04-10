Tornado Disaster Relief

BBB: How to get your money back from a scammer

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to get your money back if you've been scammed.
By Fredrick Jackson
Apr. 10, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re approaching the end of tax season and Jo Ann Deal from the Better Business Bureau joined Good ArkLaMiss to remind viewers of the upcoming shredding event.

If anyone needs help shredding old documents, the BBB of Northeast Louisiana will be having a shredding event in the BBB parking lot on April 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Deal says to call ahead at (318)-387-4600 before showing up.

While on the show today, Deal also discussed ways of retrieving payments you may have sent to a scammer.

Deal says you need to:

  • Reach out to the company you sent the money from.
  • Ask your bank to reverse the transaction.
  • If you used a gift card, contact that gift card company.

