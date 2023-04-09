Mulhearn Funeral Home holds Easter Sunrise Service inside chapel 2nd time in 60 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mulhearn Funeral Home held its 60th annual Easter Sunrise Service Sunday morning.

As the sun rose at 6:45 a.m. on April 9, 2023, attendees continued to make their way inside Chapel Mausoleum before the ceremony officially began at 6:47 a.m.

Shelly Mulhearn Holloway, co-owner of Mulhearn Funeral Home and Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, says throughout 60 years the funeral home has hosted Easter Sunrise Service, this year marked the second time they’ve had to hold the service inside the chapel.

“Actually, the Pilot Club of Monroe started this along with the cemetery 60 years ago, so this is our anniversary,” says Holloway. We do still have some of the members that come and join us for the Easter Sunrise service.”

Holloway says the service has always been outside at the cemetery, and it’s rained only twice out of 60 years during the scheduled time of service.

“We had lawn chairs. There are people that have been coming forever, and now they rest here in this Mausoleum and in the grounds since I was little,” says Holloway.

Cory Walker, Director of Young Adult Ministry with Family Church in West Monroe, delivered the Easter Message at the service. Walker says he’s never preached a message during a sunrise service until Sunday, April 9.

“Even being in a cemetery - that picture that God is good,” says Walker. “I think that was my biggest takeaway - is that this is a place where pain can happen a lot, and today, I kind of got to see that picture today that God is good; even in the midst of pain.”

The service ended exactly at 7:05 a.m. - just in time for attendees to have breakfast with families and prepare for regular Easter services at their church homes.

