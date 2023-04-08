Emergency declaration issued for Ouachita Parish after recent rain

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley has issued an emergency declaration. He says this is because of the impact of recent rain locally and in Arkansas.

Smiley says this means floodgates along the Ouachita River have been closed, and major pump stations have been activated, or stand ready for activation. He says this is necessary to minimize any potential impacts in low-lying areas in the parish.

