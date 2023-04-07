ULM hosts signing day for future educators

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A day to celebrate future educators at the Univesity of Louisiana Monroe (ULM).

ULM held a signing day for 11 future educators who will attend ULM or Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) this fall.

It was all part of ULM’s annual Educators Rising Campus Day.

“What better way to end this annual campus visit day than to celebrate the students from our pre-educator programs who are truly committing to go forward to pursue teaching as a career,” Dr. Amy Weems, a Professor at ULM’s School of Education, told KNOE.

Weems leads ULM’s Pre-Educator Program, which partners with 11 high schools in Northeast Louisiana and allows high school students to earn credits toward a teaching degree before college.

“To help high school students build a mindset for teaching before we focus so much on content and what it means to teach makes them such stronger students when they get into our programs,” explained Weems.

BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis (District 5) says the program addresses a critical need in the state.

“We have 1100 open teaching positions in the state of Louisiana,” Ellis told KNOE. “Let’s just do the math. 25 students per class. That’s a lot of kids who don’t have a teacher.”

Ellis says along with a pay increase, to recruit more teachers to the classroom, it’s up to them to change the narrative of the profession.

“The teachers in the classroom have the biggest impact on students,” explained Ellis. “The more we can share with our young people, share with our teenagers that this is a worthy profession and one you can be really proud of, the better off we are going to be.”

Students who signed with LDCC will get an associate’s degree there, before transferring to ULM to earn their bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.