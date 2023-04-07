Tornado Disaster Relief

Narcotics investigation leads to 41 arrest warrants issued in Franklin Parish

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division issued 41 arrest warrants on 21 individuals on Thursday morning, April 6. FPSO says these warrants are a result of a months-long investigation.

FPSO says several of the individuals are currently in custody and they expect to have the rest in custody soon.

Of those charged, FPSO says 13 are previous offenders with bonds ranging from $10,000 to $120,000.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb says, “I am appreciative of our narcotics division’s ongoing effort to upset narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish. Narcotics have been and will continue to be seized and removed from our communities.” He goes on to say the department is continuing to work new and existing narcotics investigations daily.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash Generic
Early morning Ouachita Parish crash kills 3
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ruston man sentenced to over 13 years in federal prison
Pedestrian hit while crossing Trenton Street
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Dr. Tonya Oaks Smith greatly impacted those around her.
Louisiana Tech community mourning the loss of Dr. Tonya Oaks Smith

Latest News

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about pet...
Adopt a pet: Meet Domby!
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about pet...
Adopt a pet: Meet Domby!
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/07