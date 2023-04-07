Narcotics investigation leads to 41 arrest warrants issued in Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division issued 41 arrest warrants on 21 individuals on Thursday morning, April 6. FPSO says these warrants are a result of a months-long investigation.

FPSO says several of the individuals are currently in custody and they expect to have the rest in custody soon.

Of those charged, FPSO says 13 are previous offenders with bonds ranging from $10,000 to $120,000.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb says, “I am appreciative of our narcotics division’s ongoing effort to upset narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish. Narcotics have been and will continue to be seized and removed from our communities.” He goes on to say the department is continuing to work new and existing narcotics investigations daily.

