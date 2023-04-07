Tornado Disaster Relief

LIVE: City of Monroe hosts news conference regarding arrest of Isszvian Webb

The Monroe Police Department has arrested Isszvian Webb, a teen accused of shooting at three police officers in February.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a teen accused of firing at three officers in February.

Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan says MPD pulled over a Chevy Suburban with three people inside yesterday in south Monroe for running a stop sign and spotted Isszvian Webb in the back seat.

When officers asked all three people to get out of the vehicle, the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle while Webb jumped into the driver’s seat. Zordan says Webb put the car in reverse and rammed a police cruiser.

After a pursuit, Webb jumped out of the running car. Police caught up to him and arrested him without incident.

Police found a stolen gun inside the vehicle.

“So thank God almighty that he didn’t do what he did the first time when he encountered MPD,” Zordan says. “He is in jail. He wanted to be famous. His definition of famous is in jail. He is a coward. Hopefully, the judicial system will hold up and we will put a good case together and he will remain there for quite some time.”

Zordan says the vehicle Webb was in matches the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting last week. He says they don’t know if Webb was involved in that incident.

