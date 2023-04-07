KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Rain wrapping up for the holiday weekend

We have made it to the end of this soggy week, and rain chances will be winding down tonight! Heading into this weekend, only a lingering shower or two is possible tomorrow morning. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool weekend so don’t expect the ground to dry out much. Temperatures will be back on the climb next week with highs mainly in the 70s. We will be watching the forecast closely in case rain chances try to sneak in by next week.

Today: Rain showers will stay scattered across areas along and south of I-20 with heavy rain at times. Rain chances are 90%. Highs will stay cooler in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Rain showers will gradually decrease in coverage with rain chances at 60%. It will remain a cool night as lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow: A few isolated showers are possible in the region with rain chances at 20% early in the day. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies will remain behind this week’s rain. Regardless, it will be a great Easter day with highs climbing into the upper 60s. The ground may be a little soggy.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. A nice day to get outside.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and nice with highs peaking in the low to mid 70s. Another beautiful day to spend some time outside.

Wednesday: Skies will stay partly cloudy and temperatures will be on the rise to the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday: Skies will once again be partly cloudy with highs peaking in the upper 70s and low 80s.

