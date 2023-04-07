Hit-and-run crash uncovers alleged trafficking of 2 teens who ran away from DCFS; man arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hit-and-run crash investigation turned into a human trafficking case after Baton Rouge officials learned the two 16-year-olds involved in the crash had taken the vehicle from a man who was allegedly trafficking them.

Officials said they arrested Chad Michael Armstead, 29, of Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, April 5, and charged him with two counts of human trafficking and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Chad Michael Armstead (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

According to records, the victims had been staying with an older man, identified as Armstead, since running away from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on February 24.

The victims became fearful while riding with Armstead on Feb. 27, and they took his vehicle when he stepped out of it, records stated.

Officials said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash a few hours later, where the driver contacted law enforcement who followed the teens.

The victims told Baton Rouge police officers the vehicle belonged to Armstead, who they were working for, added officials.

According to arrest records, Armstead met one of the victims on social media two months ago, and the other victim two weeks ago.

An investigation into his involvement in allegedly trafficking the underage girls revealed multiple illicit images of the girls posted on a sex advertisement website, according to arrest records.

Records state one of the victims told officials Armstead would take them to and from all of their “prostitution encounters.”

The victim also said Armstead would work them in shifts from late at night until early morning, records added.

Jail records show an arrest warrant was requested for Armstead on March 23 based on details provided by the victims.

After being arrested, officials booked Armstead into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

DCFS released the following news release regarding the arrest in human trafficking case:

“As Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, it is with grief and concern that I address the recent news story of two sixteen-year-old juveniles who ran away from and were being trafficked by a man police say lured them using social media. While I cannot comment on specific cases, I would like to express that DCFS takes issues of human trafficking very seriously and has taken a proactive approach in the fight against it. Our agency created a juvenile sex trafficking hotline that went live at the beginning of this year with the goal of encouraging the public to report suspected cases of juvenile trafficking. Since then, we have received 91 calls, with reports of 123 children who may be victims of trafficking. As a result of these calls, we have opened 44 investigations. We want to assure the public that we are committed to working with law enforcement agencies to identify perpetrators of trafficking and to provide services to victims. We acknowledge the trauma that these victims and their families have experienced, and we are working towards providing stability and support for them. Once again, we encourage anyone who suspects a child may be a victim of human trafficking to contact our hotline immediately. We are committed to the safety of all children in Louisiana and will continue to work towards eradicating this heinous crime. The hotline (1-855-4LA-KIDS or 1-855-452-5437) is toll-free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.