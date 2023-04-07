Ellis/Zordan react to arrest of teen accused of shooting at three MPD officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A teen accused of firing at three Monroe Police officers is now in jail. Webb was wanted for allegedly shooting at MPD officers with an AR-15 in February.

“If you look at the history of what he has done since early in his life, he wants to kill people,” Zordan told KNOE.

MPD arrested 18-year-old Isszvian Webb on April 6.

Police Chief Vic Zordan says officers pulled over a Chevy Suburban in South Monroe for running a stop sign. An officer spotted Webb in the backseat.

When officers asked the three individuals to get out, Webb jumped in the front seat, put the car in reverse, and struck a police cruiser in an attempt to flee.

After a car and foot chase, Webb was taken into custody.

“He wanted to be famous,” Police Chief Vic Zordan told KNOE. “His definition of famous is in jail. He’s there. He is a coward. Hopefully, the judicial system will hold up.”

Zordan says Webb was armed.

“The vehicle that he was in was a stolen vehicle,” explained Zordan. “It was a suspect vehicle in a drive-by that happened sometime last week. Mr. Webb was probably in town. We received a stolen handgun from the rear seat where he was seated.”

Officials say the investigation into who was harboring Webb is still ongoing.

“I’ll tell you what else is disheartening is to see the mutual friends you have with those individuals,” Mayor Friday Ellis explained. “That see this activity. That see these guns. To see these stacks of cash, guns, and rap videos glorifying violence, and not intervene in thier lives. That is a shame.”

Ellis says fighting crime needs to be a city-wide effort.

“It’s up to us. It’s our responsibility,” Ellis said. “It’s not just MPD’s responsibility. It’s not the 4th JDC’s responsibility solely. It’s the community’s responsibility.”

While Webb was on the run, Ellis says he posted videos taunting law enforcement and glorifying violence.

