Tornado Disaster Relief

Eight local basketball stars sign to compete at the next level

Richwood, Carroll and Ouachita players sign scholarships
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a big day across the area as local basketball stars signed on the dotted line. Carroll’s Rictavion Johnson will take his talents to Baton Rouge Community College. Richwood’s Courtney McCarthy and Jaquinton Jackson will join him at BRCC. Chelsea Woodward signed with Southern University at Shreveport, while Davion Jackson will continue his career at Jarvis Christian University. Ouachita’s Jonathan Bradshaw, Jeremy Wilhite and Jordan Davis all signed with Southern University at Shreveport.

