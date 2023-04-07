Tornado Disaster Relief

Concordia Parish officials arrest Mississippi man accused of sex crimes involving minor

Chincarini is accused of committing sex crimes that involve a minor.
Chincarini is accused of committing sex crimes that involve a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mississippi man who is accused of sending sexually explicit images to a minor online.

Tyler Chincarini, 23, allegedly made contact with what he believed to be a minor via social media. CPSO said Chincarini engaged in sexually explicit dialogue and sent numerous pornographic images obtained from a website. He also allegedly requested lewd photos be sent to him in return.

CPSO positively identified Chincarini and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Chincarini was arrested on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

