Caldwell Parish softball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

The Lady Spartans currently ranked 11th in non-select division III
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Caldwell Parish Lady Spartans keeping make noise under first year head coach, Jordan Laffoon. Caldwell Parish has won three of their last four games, beating state ranked opponent such as Tioga and Claiborne Christian. The Lady Spartans are currently ranked 11th in non-select division III with two games left in the regular season.

