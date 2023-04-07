Tornado Disaster Relief

Adopt a pet: Meet Domby!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about pet adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Happy furry Friday! Many people have their minds set on rabbits and Easter Sunday but meet this guy, his name is Domby. Domby is about 7 months old and he’s currently available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats for $80.

He’s already been neutered, and Kim Taraba of River Cities says he’s chill, loves people, and is good with other pets. She also says he’s very curious and adventurous.

Taraba also talked with us about a special going on at River Cities for older cats. Cats who are at least 1 year old can be adopted for just $60, and it comes with a free spay, neuter, and microchip.

If you want a cat that is more set in its ways, an older cat would be a good option. River Cities is currently doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, so give them a call at (318) 343-3031. They will have you do an online application on their website, then schedule an appointment for you to look for your new furry friend.

