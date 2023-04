MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized East Ouachita Middle School and Woodlawn Junior High School as Comeback Campuses.

LDOE recognizes schools that increase student achievement and decrease the percentage of scoring unsatisfactory in ELA to be named a comeback campus.

2 Ouachita Parish schools named as Louisiana Comeback Campuses (Source: Louisiana Department of Education)

