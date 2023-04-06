West Monroe athletes sign to compete at the next level

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Five West Monroe High School athletes signed college scholarships. Kasee Sketoe and Karson Oliver will continue their powerlifting careers at Ottawa College and Midland University, respectively. Macy Funderburk signed to play softball at Belhaven University. Grey Kingrea and Matthew Malcolm will stay in state to play golf at Louisiana Tech and run track at ULM, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.