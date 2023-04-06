Tornado Disaster Relief

U.S. Treasury offers Louisiana $113 million to support small business owners

U.S. Treasury offers Louisiana $113 million to support small business owners
U.S. Treasury offers Louisiana $113 million to support small business owners(Source: Louisiana Economic Development)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana has announced the launch of five State Small Business Credit Initiative programs that will expand access to equity investment and business loans. With these programs, $113 million of federal support will be available to small business owners through private equity funds and financial institutions around the state.

Louisiana Economic Development says these programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Treasury and administered by states in collaboration with private lenders and investors.

The five equity investment and credit support programs are:

  • Loan Guaranty: Guarantees on loans of up to $1.5 million, increasing small business borrowing power by reducing lender risk.
  • Seed Capital: Capital for start-up or early-stage businesses in exchange for investor involvement.
  • Micro Lending: Loans of up to $100,000 for smaller financing needs.
  • Collateral Support: Pledged cash of up to $250,000 to secure small business loans of up to $1 million.
  • Venture Capital: Capital for existing small businesses in exchange for investor involvement.

For information on eligibility requirements and the application process for each of the programs, visit the website.

LED Secretary Don Pierson says, “This major award of federal dollars represents an extraordinary opportunity for small businesses across Louisiana, and especially those in our underserved communities.” He says LED looks forward to supporting banks, financial institutions and networks that support small business start-ups and investments to ensure that entrepreneurs and their communities experience maximum benefit.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Fire Department responded to a home that was struck by lightning during storms on...
Lightning strikes Monroe home, causes fire
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Flooding a concern as heavy rain continues
Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder,...
81-year-old accused of killing wife and daughter with ax charged with murder

Latest News

Deadly Crash Generic
Early morning Ouachita Parish crash kills 3
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Joint memorial service honors 2 fallen BRPD pilots
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/06
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Pedestrian hit while crossing Trenton Street