Renowned Winnsboro Easter Rock service different past few years, ensemble rocks on

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - While Easter weekend is ahead, a group in Franklin Parish is getting everything together to put on a special service for Easter eve.

The renowned Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble is led by Hattie Addison Burkhalter, who’s been rocking since she was six years old. The Easter eve vigil ceremony dates back to before the Civil War. Burkhalter says, back in those, they had no choice but to rock during the ceremony; whether it was a relative telling them to participate or other ladies in the church.

“Most of us that were in the church - the older people would just tell you get up so you can rock and we had to rock,” says Burkhalter.

The Louisiana Delta Easter Rock service usually happens at True Light Church of God in Christ on Hwy. 4, originally known as True Light Baptist Church. For the past few years, the rockers have had to perform the Christian ritual of rocking and singing of hymns at different buildings due to the pandemic and renovations on the church. But no matter where they are, the rocking and service remain.

Since they won’t rock on traditional wooden church floors, that unique spiritual feeling won’t be the same.

“We usually do it in the church in the middle of floor,” says Burkhalter. We move the pews back. And we rock around, we’re still going to rock the same way; the only thing is that it’ll be a little different because we’re in front, and we’re supposed to be in the middle.”

The rocking will continue, anyway, to celebrate the Easter eve vigil ceremony. The ensemble has performed at museums, festivals, churches and universities throughout the state and U.S., and they were awarded the 2021 National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship - which is the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

They’re scheduled to perform Saturday, April 9, 2023, at the Lasting Impressions Multipurpose Center for Easter Rock service.

