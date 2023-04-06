Pedestrian hit while crossing Trenton Street
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian hit on Trenton St. this morning.
According to CJ Beck with WMPD, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when they stepped in front of a vehicle. He says the victim was alert with medical personnel on the scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WMPD says the driver was not impaired. They say it was a slow-speed crash because of the heavy traffic.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.