Tornado Disaster Relief

Nutritional benefits of heart of palm with Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of heart of palm.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A lot of people are trying to get healthier before the summer, so nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the nutritional benefits of heart of palm. It’s a vegetable packed with lots of nutrients. Avis says they come from the core of small palm trees called palmettos.

Avis says heart of palm contains B6, Zinc, and vitamin C, and she says the most important thing to her is that it is a great source of iron as it contains 2.3 milligrams.

When it comes to consuming heart of palm, Avis gave a couple of delicious and nutritious ways to use it:

  • Chop it up and use it to replace crab meat to make a vegetarian crab cake.
  • Cut it into chunks and marinate it with other vegetables to serve as a side.
  • Grill it, then season and sauté it.

