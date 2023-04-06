KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Flooding a concern as heavy rain continues

*An AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the western half of the region until 7 pm tomorrow.*

Heavy rain could cause flooding over the next couple of days. (Max)

Moderate to heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to fall over the region for the next couple of days. Expect another 1″- 3″ of rain for most places. It will also be much cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Thankfully, this rain will start to clear out early this weekend. From there, sunshine will be returning to the forecast. Temperatures will also be back on the climb to near and above average.

Today: Scattered to widespread storms will remain in the forecast with storm chances at 80%. Flooding will still be a concern in some areas. It will be a cooler day as highs only peak in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight: Rain showers and thunderstorms will continue over the region. Rain chances are 70%. Lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow: Rain showers will stay scattered across areas along and south of I-20 with heavy rain at times. Rain chances are 70%. Highs will stay cooler in the low 60s.

Saturday: A few isolated showers are possible in the region with rain chances at 20% early in the day. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies will return to the region and it will be a great Easter day with highs climbing into the low and mid 70s. The ground may be a little soggy.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the mid and upper 70s. A nice day to get outside.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice with highs peaking in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another beautiful day to spend some time outside.

Wednesday: Skies will stay mostly sunny and temperatures will be on the rise to the low 80s.

