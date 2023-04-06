Jerry Arledge discusses his decision to step down as West Monroe football head coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Football Head Coach Jerry Arledge announced he will step down as head coach after 31 years on the sidelines. “This is not something I did without a lot of remorse,” Arledge said. He amassed a 103-22 record and earned nine district championships with the Rebels. Arledge will continue to serve as West Monroe’s athletic director.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.