Early morning Ouachita Parish crash kills 3

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on April 6, in the 100 block of Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe. OPSO says all 3 occupants of the vehicle were found deceased.

The investigation reveals the vehicle was south bound on Ole Hwy. 15 when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

This is an ongoing investigation.

OPSO says the identity of the three victims is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.