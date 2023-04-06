Tornado Disaster Relief

Early morning Ouachita Parish crash kills 3

Deadly Crash Generic
Deadly Crash Generic(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on April 6, in the 100 block of Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe. OPSO says all 3 occupants of the vehicle were found deceased.

The investigation reveals the vehicle was south bound on Ole Hwy. 15 when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

This is an ongoing investigation.

OPSO says the identity of the three victims is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Fire Department responded to a home that was struck by lightning during storms on...
Lightning strikes Monroe home, causes fire
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Flooding a concern as heavy rain continues
Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder,...
81-year-old accused of killing wife and daughter with ax charged with murder

Latest News

U.S. Treasury offers Louisiana $113 million to support small business owners
U.S. Treasury offers Louisiana $113 million to support small business owners
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Joint memorial service honors 2 fallen BRPD pilots
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/06
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Pedestrian hit while crossing Trenton Street