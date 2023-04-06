Tornado Disaster Relief

Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.(The Animal Pad/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – A dog in California is still looking for his forever home after receiving zero adoption applications since his arrival at a shelter more than two years ago.

The 3-year-old pitbull/lab mix named October has spent just shy of 800 days at The Animal Pad in La Mesa, just outside of San Diego.

October came to the shelter in February 2021 after he was rescued from Ensenada, Mexico.

He is described as “extremely sweet and playful” and loves to meet new people. He would do best in a home as the only pet with a secure outdoor area to run around.

October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter. Shelter staff says he is crate, house, and bathroom trained, but he is still working on leash training.

“I am so smart, eager to please, playful, and so loving,” October’s adoption page reads.

A TikTok video of October went viral after he hit his 763rd day in the shelter on March 9.

Motel 6 is offering to cover October’s adoption fee and travel expenses for his future family.

Anyone who is interested in adopting October can apply here on the shelter’s website. Once an applicant is selected, Motel 6 will cover the adoption fee of $200 plus up to $500 in travel expenses.

October also has his own Instagram page, which you can follow here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
The Monroe Fire Department responded to a home that was struck by lightning during storms on...
Lightning strikes Monroe home, causes fire
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Pedestrian hit while crossing Trenton Street
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Flooding a concern as heavy rain continues

Latest News

FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s ties to slavery
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ruston man sentenced to over 13 years in federal prison
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips