West Monroe restaurant continues receiving donations for Miss. tornado victims

Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street accepts donations for Mississippi until Friday.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe restaurant is continuing to accept donations for tornado victims in Mississippi.

Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street announced March 27, 2023, that the staff is collecting items such as non-perishable foods, baby items, toiletries, paper goods, blankets and pet supplies, following a destructive EF-4 tornado that swept across the Mississippi Delta.

RELATED STORY: KNOE Evening Recap of Powerful Tornado that Impacted Rolling Fork

Originally, the restaurant was set to travel to Rolling Fork, Ms., Wednesday, April 5, but they delayed the trip to receive more donations from the community.

“We just jumped into action, because we feel like that if it was us, we would want our neighbors and our community to come together to do the same thing,” says owner Chris Lewis of Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street.

Since day one of the donation drive, Joseph Talton, who’s one of the volunteers, has been helping donors unload their cars filled with items. Talton told KNOE he’s helping out in any way he can, and he understands that one day, he could be going through the same situation the victims are experiencing; he wanted to use the opportunity to help someone in need.

After receiving more donations from the community, Lewis says he’s considering traveling to other parts of the ArkLaMiss.

“I spoke to a couple of more public officials and we’re thinking about doing the same thing again next week for Arkansas,” says Lewis.

Lewis and more volunteers are scheduled to travel out Saturday, April 8, to work with Rolling Fork churches to distribute items to victims. The community has until Friday at 7p.m., when the restaurant closes, to donate items.

