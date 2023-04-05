Tornado Disaster Relief

Tornado survivor shares harrowing story of being trapped under rubble

By Bria Bolden
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Residents in Wynne, Arkansas, are keeping a close eye on the radar this week as they continue to pick up the pieces from last week’s devastating storms.

Sean Weeks says his wife was trapped under what’s left of their home for an hour.

Meanwhile, he says it took at least five hours and help from neighbors and first responders to help him make it out.

“You go through something, you see it on the news, and you watch people, [but] until you live it, you can’t imagine how scary it is,” said Weeks.

Some scrapes and bruises are all Sean Weeks is left with after an EF3 tornado hit his home, trapping him under a tree for hours.

(Action News 5)

“It took an hour and a half to get my wife out,” said Weeks. “They told me it took about five or six hours to get me out. It was very scary. Very scary.”

Neighbors and first responders from the Wynne and West Memphis Fire Departments and Southern Paramedic Services stayed by Weeks’ side working tirelessly to rescue him as more rain and wind came through.

“I told my crew to put a tarp over his head so he didn’t drown, because he was trapped down laying flat on his back,” said Melony Fallon, paramedic supervisor with Southern Paramedic Services. “I told everybody to take cover. I wasn’t gonna leave him because he was my patient. I was gonna stay with them until it was over.”

Fallon says Weeks was eventually able to pull himself from under the tree after hours of work to get out.

“There was somebody else protecting him besides me,” said Fallon.

Weeks says God got him through the unimaginable.

“God had his hand on me and my wife,” said Weeks. “Because there’s no other reason that we should be alive right now. We should be dead and we’re not.”

Sean and his wife are staying with neighbors for now, but remain optimistic about what’s to come.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamartiniere
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.
West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position
Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms today, some severe

Latest News

The University of Arkansas for Medical Services will begin the new certificate program in the...
UAMS to offer new maternal and child health certificate program
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/05
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Child Abuse Prevention Month: Consequences, Signs, Prevention
Dog daycare Bonesboro is sending several pet related items to Wynne.
Dog daycare lends a paw to animals in Wynne
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!