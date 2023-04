MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS clinched the District 2-1A title with a 5-1 win over St. Frederick. Karson Trichel pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits with 10 strikeouts. Landon Graves closed it out in the seventh with an immaculate inning. The Eagles improve to 21-7 on the season.

