Louisiana Tech and ULM softball need extra innings again, Lady Techsters prevail

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech and ULM met for the 2023 series finale of the I-20 showdown. After the Warhawks won 3-1 in nine innings earlier this season at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field, the Lady Techsters responded behind Amanda Gonzalez’s tenth inning RBI single to win 5-4 at the ULM softball complex.

