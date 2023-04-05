Louisiana Tech and ULM softball need extra innings again, Lady Techsters prevail
Lady Techsters beat Warhawks, 5-4
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech and ULM met for the 2023 series finale of the I-20 showdown. After the Warhawks won 3-1 in nine innings earlier this season at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field, the Lady Techsters responded behind Amanda Gonzalez’s tenth inning RBI single to win 5-4 at the ULM softball complex.
