Tornado Disaster Relief

Lightning strikes Monroe home, causes fire

The Monroe Fire Department responded to a home that was struck by lightning during storms on...
The Monroe Fire Department responded to a home that was struck by lightning during storms on April 5.(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Storms on April 5 led to a house fire on Bienville Dr. in Monroe.

According to a spokesman for the Monroe Fire Department, multiple units responded around 2:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Bienville. They said the fire was the result of a lightning strike.

It took about a couple of hours for firefighters to track down all of the sparks caused by the strike.

No injuries were reported, and there’s no word yet on how extensive damage was to the home.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamartiniere
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.
West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position
Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Scattered storms today, some severe

Latest News

Lady Techsters beat Warhawks, 5-4.
Louisiana Tech and ULM softball need extra innings again, Lady Techsters prevail
Coney Island Connection on N. 7th Street accepts donations for Mississippi until Friday.
West Monroe restaurant continues receiving donations for Miss. tornado victims
State Sen. Jay Morris introduces bill to end affirmative action in Louisiana
State Sen. Jay Morris introduces bill to end affirmative action in Louisiana
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season