Lightning strikes Monroe home, causes fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Storms on April 5 led to a house fire on Bienville Dr. in Monroe.

According to a spokesman for the Monroe Fire Department, multiple units responded around 2:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Bienville. They said the fire was the result of a lightning strike.

It took about a couple of hours for firefighters to track down all of the sparks caused by the strike.

No injuries were reported, and there’s no word yet on how extensive damage was to the home.

