KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms today, some severe
with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
You’ll want to make sure you have your rain gear handy over the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread over the region as a cold front tracks through. Heavy rain will accompany these storms, and by the end of the work week rainfall totals will range from 2″-4″ with isolated higher amounts. Do no drive through any flooded areas. Thankfully, the rain will clear out by Saturday morning and it is shaping up to be a good holiday weekend. Sunshine will return for Easter and a gradual warm-up is expected next week.
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing around the region with rain chances at 80%. An isolated severe storm or two is possible and could be capable of all severe weather hazards. Highs will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Tonight: The rain will become widespread across the region and there will likely be ponding on the roadways. Rain chances are 90%. Temperatures will drop quickly with the cold front as lows will fall to the mid 50s.
Tomorrow: Scattered storms will remain in the forecast with storm chances at 70%. Flooding will likely still be a concern in some areas. It will be a cooler day as highs only peak in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Friday: Rain showers will stay scattered across areas south of I-20 with heavy rain at times. Rain chances are 60%. Highs will stay cooler in the low 60s.
Saturday: A few isolated showers are possible in the region with rain chances at 30% early in the day. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies will return to the region and it will be a great Easter day with highs climbing into the low and mid 70s. The ground may be a little soggy.
Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. A nice day to get outside.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice with highs peaking in the low 80s. Another beautiful day to spend some time outside.
