KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms today, some severe

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
You’ll want to make sure you have your rain gear handy over the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread over the region as a cold front tracks through. Heavy rain will accompany these storms, and by the end of the work week rainfall totals will range from 2″-4″ with isolated higher amounts. Do no drive through any flooded areas. Thankfully, the rain will clear out by Saturday morning and it is shaping up to be a good holiday weekend. Sunshine will return for Easter and a gradual warm-up is expected next week.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing around the region with rain chances at 80%. An isolated severe storm or two is possible and could be capable of all severe weather hazards. Highs will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight: The rain will become widespread across the region and there will likely be ponding on the roadways. Rain chances are 90%. Temperatures will drop quickly with the cold front as lows will fall to the mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms will remain in the forecast with storm chances at 70%. Flooding will likely still be a concern in some areas. It will be a cooler day as highs only peak in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday: Rain showers will stay scattered across areas south of I-20 with heavy rain at times. Rain chances are 60%. Highs will stay cooler in the low 60s.

Saturday: A few isolated showers are possible in the region with rain chances at 30% early in the day. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies will return to the region and it will be a great Easter day with highs climbing into the low and mid 70s. The ground may be a little soggy.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. A nice day to get outside.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice with highs peaking in the low 80s. Another beautiful day to spend some time outside.

