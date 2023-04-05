Finding the music identity for Northeast Louisiana

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) -

Kelsea McCrary, Chief Economic and Cultural Director for Monroe, has been working on a project with Sound Diplomacy.

“They call it the nighttime economy,” said McCrary.

The music scene is a part of the more significant cultural arts influence on the city. They hope to identify what the city needs to do to help local artists and venues.

“What role does that play in the larger creative economy? We hope to get some recommendations and some strategies out of this,” said McCrary.

Music has been a large part of the community for most of its history.

As the founder of Enoch’s Irish Pub, Enoch Doyle Jeter has been a part of the music scene in Northeast Louisiana for more than 40 years and is also helping create The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail.

“Any publicity or any education about this is good,” said Jeter. " It’s a good thing I mean, what do we got to lose?”

He says to make this work, musicians need to be asked for input.

“Because a lot of times the musicians, and I’m not a musician, they’re not asked their opinions. It’s other people forming, forming opinions about music, but they’re not musicians,” said Jeter.

The study will include ways the city can bring more visitors to music venues.

“Make certain areas more pedestrian-friendly where we know a lot of nightlife and music occurs,” said McCrary. “Or maybe we’re looking at noise ordinances and how they interface with venues that might be close to residential areas.”

McCrary understands the city needs the results of this study to know how to develop the music culture in the area. She says the study will also focus on investments to help boost the local music economy. They also say some of the main topics of the report will advise on revitalizing the Jack Howard Theater and The Monroe Civic Center as a separate part of the project.

“Firm up what the city’s role is in this and so that the rest of the music economy can do its job,” said McCrary.

Jeter says it is more significant than just the parish alone.

“Our 12-parish region of our Arts Council in particular, and I think that’s what it’s based on; honestly, there’s so much music from this region,” said Jeter.

He points to more interest in music through organizations like the Ouachita River Blues Society and festivals like Riverfest in May.

“We have to celebrate our local musicians and artists to make all of this work together,” said Jeter. “I mean, I’m excited. I wish I had another 50 years, but I won’t be around for most of it.”

The bottom line for the city of Monroe is to develop a plan that increases the bottom line for both musicians and local venues.

You can participate in the Sound Diplomacy survey and learn more about The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.