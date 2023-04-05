Dog daycare lends a paw to animals in Wynne

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dog daycare Bonesboro is sending several pet-related items to Wynne.

Bonesboro will be collecting all kinds of things for pets, from leashes to food to toys, and taking them to Wynne.

After living through the tornado in Jonesboro, the owner Danny Britt and his family knew animals would need help too.

“They were talking about it after the tornado in which you know, need dogs and cats, and the animals need food and help to all the stuff that they need on their daily basis,” he said.

Britt knows people are getting taken care of, but he wanted to make sure he could help the animals there.

“It’s just, it’s what we do, I mean they deal with dogs every day and we know that they need help and somebody to take care of them,” he said.

The dog daycare will be collecting items and money until Friday at noon. They will then drop the items off in Wynne and help some of the community members there.

The Bonesboro is located at 947 County Road 712.

