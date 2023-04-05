Child Abuse Prevention Month: Consequences, Signs, Prevention

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One out of every four girls and one out of every 13 boys in the United States are victims of childhood sexual abuse (CSA), and 91% of CSA is perpetrated by someone known to and trusted by the child, according to the CDC. As many cases go unreported, these numbers likely reflect a lower amount than what actually occurs.

CSA refers to involving a child (ages 0-17) in sexual activity that violates laws or social taboos of society and that the child does not fully comprehend, does not consent to, or is unable to give informed consent to, or is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to.

Girls who are victims of CSA are 2-13 times more likely to be victimized by sexual violence in adulthood, according to the CDC. Those who are victims of CSA are also twice as likely to experience non-sexual intimate partner violence.

There can be many consequences of CSA including sexually transmitted infections, chronic conditions later in life (i.e., heart disease, obesity, and cancer), depression, substance misuse, increased risk for suicide or suicide attempts, and much more.

What are the signs? The following can be potential signs of CSA, according to Child Welfare Information Gateway (CWIG):

Unexplained pain, itching, redness, or bleeding in the genital area

Increased nightmares or bedwetting

Withdrawn behavior or appearing to be in a trance

Angry outbursts

Loss of appetite or difficulty swallowing

Anxiety or depression

Sudden, unexplained avoidance of certain people or places

Sexual knowledge, language, or behavior that is unusual for the child’s age

What can you do? The CWIG suggests that there be a focus on adult responsibility to prevent CSA. The organization offers the following tips:

Take an active role in your children’s lives. Learn about their activities and the people with whom they are involved. Stay alert for possible problems.

Watch for “grooming” behaviors in adults who spend time with your child. Warning signs may include frequently finding ways to be alone with your child, ignoring your child’s need for privacy (e.g., in the bathroom), or giving gifts or money for no particular occasion

Ensure that organizations, groups, and teams that your children are involved with minimize one-on-one time between children and adults. Ask how staff and volunteers are screened and supervised.

Monitor children’s use of technology, including cell phones, social networking sites, and messaging. Review contact lists regularly and ask about any people you don’t recognize.

Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy about leaving your child with someone, don’t do it. If you are concerned about possible sexual abuse, ask questions.

If your child tells you that he or she has been abused, stay calm, listen carefully, and never blame the child. Thank your child for telling you. Report that abuse right away.

What skills can you teach your children? The Child Mind Institute suggests teaching your child the following skills to help prevent CSA:

Talk about body parts early. Name body parts and talk about them very early. Use proper names for body parts, or at least teach your child what the actual words are for their body parts. Feeling comfortable using these words and knowing what they mean can help a child talk clearly if something inappropriate has happened.

Teach them that some body parts are private. Tell your child that their private parts are called private because they are not for everyone to see. Explain that mommy and daddy can see them naked, but people outside of the home should only see them with their clothes on. Explain how their doctor can see them without their clothes because mommy and daddy are there with them and the doctor is checking their body.

Teach your child body boundaries . Tell your child matter-of-factly that no one should touch their private parts and that no one should ask them to touch somebody else’s private parts. Sexual abuse often begins with the perpetrator asking the child to touch them or someone else.

Tell your child that body secrets are not okay. Most perpetrators will tell the child to keep the abuse a secret. This can be done in a friendly way, such as, “I love playing with you, but if you tell anyone else what we played they won’t let me come over again.” Or it can be a threat: “This is our secret. If you tell anyone I will tell them it was your idea and you will get in big trouble!” Tell your kids that no matter what anyone tells them, body secrets are not okay and they should always tell you if someone tries to make them keep a body secret.

Tell your child that no one should take pictures of their private parts.

Teach your child how to get out of scary or uncomfortable situations. Some children are uncomfortable with telling people “no” - especially older peers or adults. Tell the that it’s okay to tell an adult they have to leave, if something that feels wrong is happening, and help give them words to get out of uncomfortable situations.

Have a code word your children can use when they feel unsafe or want to be picked up. This can be used at home, when there are guests in the house, or when they are on a play date or a sleepover.

Tell your children they will never be in trouble if they tell you a body secret.

Tell your child that a body touch might tickle or feel good. Many parents and books talk about “good touch and bad touch”, but this can be confusing because often these touches do not hurt or feel bad. The term “secret touch” is a more accurate depiction of what might happen.

Tell your child that these rules apply even with people they know and even with another child. When you ask a young child what a “bad guy” looks like, they will most likely describe a cartoonish villain. You can say something like, “Mommy and daddy might touch your private parts when we are cleaning you or if you need cream - but no one else should touch you there. Not friends, not aunts or uncles, not teachers or coaches. Even if you like them or think they are in charge, they should still not touch your private parts.”

