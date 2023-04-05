Tornado Disaster Relief

Caldwell Parish School Board presents final restructuring presentation

The Caldwell Parish School Board met with the community tonight to discuss the updated restructuring plan.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Caldwell Parish School Board gave an updated plan at Caldwell Parish High School on April 4 to restructure the elementary schools for the upcoming school year.

In the updated plan, Union Central Elementary School will house fourth and fifth grade students. The plan also means Columbia Elementary School will house second and third grade students. Grayson Elementary will house kindergarten and first grade students.

Other changes in the plan include separating bus and car drop off and pick up lines, arrival and dismissal times for each school and adjustments to extracurricular programs.

While some are on board with the plan to restructure the schools, some still have mixed reviews.

“I hate to say I don’t like change. I do like change, but I don’t think it’s great for our community,” says Tammy Tarver, a parent and bus driver for Caldwell Parish Schools.

Superintendent Nicki McCann says, “It just makes sense that we start together in Pre-K. Let’s keep them together and end together in 12th grade. Let them walk across the stage together.”

The school board will vote on the plan during their next meeting on April 20th. The public is encouraged to come voice their opinions during the meeting.

If the restructuring plan passes, the changes will take effect the next school year.

