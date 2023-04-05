Aaron’s Aces: Kasee Sketoe, Kamaria Evans and Karson Oliver
Powerlifters led West Monroe to second consecutive state title
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kasee Sketoe, Kamaria Evans and Karson Oliver led West Monroe girl’s powerlifting to its second consecutive state championship title. Sketoe, Evans and Oliver placed first in their respective weight classes, lifting the Rebels to a 23-point advantage over the second-place finisher.
