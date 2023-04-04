Students donate supplies to Wynne tornado victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at one Jonesboro school are digging in to help those affected by a deadly EF3 tornado.

The Valley View Future Farmers of America program collected supplies to donate to the Wynne community after a March 31 tornado wiped out parts of the town.

Students, teachers, and the public dropped off items like toilet paper, water bottles, and toothbrushes at the school on Monday, April 3.

On Tuesday, about 50 FFA members and their agriculture teacher, Anthony Sanders, will deliver the donations and help with clean-up efforts.

“We are going to clean up yards and work most of the day,” Sanders said.

The Wynne High School was one of the buildings destroyed in the tornado.

FFA President Jacob Angle said getting those students back to normalcy is important to him.

“On FFA trips, we become friends with people from different schools around here,” Angle said. “I know some Wynne kids from these trips, and they are devastated they don’t have a building.”

Blazer students said the FFA programs across the state are like one big family.

“If the tornado hit our school and took away as much as it did from those Wynne kids, they would help us in a heartbeat,” said FFA member Maggie Wills.

For those interested in supporting the Wynne community by donating or volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.