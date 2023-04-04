Tornado Disaster Relief

Proposal would let parishes keep more oil and gas taxes

Severance tax revenue to be used on infrastructure projects
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Wes Muller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) -

A Louisiana lawmaker has proposed a constitutional amendment to allow parish governments to keep a larger share of oil and gas taxes.

House Bill 278, sponsored by Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, would apply to severance taxes on all natural resources other than sulfur, lignite or timber. It proposes that parish governments get to keep the lesser of either $2.85 million or the aforementioned tax revenue.

Severance taxes are levied on natural resources when they are taken from the earth. Oil and gas collections account for almost 92% of all severance tax collections in Louisiana, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The bill proposes that the $2.85 million limit shall be adjusted annually for inflation according to the average annual increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Currently, the Louisiana Constitution allows parishes to keep a maximum of roughly $1.14 million in severance taxes and allows annual inflation adjustments. Current law also has triggers that could potentially increase the amount to $2.85 million if revenue forecasts reach a certain threshold. McFarland’s bill would repeal those triggers.

“When all these severance taxes were passed, the original intent was to help with roads, bridges and schools,” McFarland said in a phone interview. “Over the years, the state started depending on the revenue.”

McFarland’s proposal would also require parish governments to use 100% of any excess severance tax remittances on transportation and infrastructure projects, up from the current 50% requirement. The bill defines excess remittances as any amounts greater than the amount in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“To me, it’s a tradeoff,” he said. “The more severance tax parishes can keep, the less money we have to give to them in capital outlay for roads and bridges.”

Louisiana collected about $302 million in severance taxes during the fiscal year that ended June 2021. McFarland said the state forgoes a lot of oil and gas revenue because it suspends the severance taxes on the first two years of a well’s life, which are the most productive years.

As a constitutional amendment, the bill faces a difficult journey to enactment. It must receive a two-thirds vote in both chambers of the legislature and then receive voter approval in the fall election.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUBSCRIBE

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.
West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up

Latest News

Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
Randy Lamartiniere
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs
Workers pass the stern of the unfinished 260-foot-long Eco Edison ship in Terrebonne Parish,...
A ship for windpower takes shape in Louisiana oil country
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/04