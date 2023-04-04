Tornado Disaster Relief

Ouachita Parish teens create poetry using book titles for library contest

Book Spine Poetry Contest
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Teens in Ouachita Parish are creating poetry using titles of books.

The Ouachita Parish Public Library is putting on a Book Spine Poetry Contest for children aged 12-18 for National Poetry Month. For the contest, participants find at least three books, stack them up and arrange them so titles on the spine can create a poem. Teens can create the poems at any branch library or use books from home.

The library created the contest to help teens think a little deeper. Ashten Estep, the Young Adult and Reference Associate of the Louise Williams Branch Library and host of the contest, says creating poetry can be therapeutic for teens.

“Teenage years can be very stressful”, says Estep. “And they feel a lot of big emotions. And reading and writing poetry can be very healing and let you learn how to manage and release those emotions in a positive way.”

According to WordsRated, an international research data and analytics groups tackling issues concerning the publishing industry, interest in poetry is still on the decline; even with the growth in poetry book sales from 2013-2017. Estep says it can be challenging to keep teens interested in poetry.

“I think when they’re younger, with a lot of children’s books, they rhyme, which is a type of poetry,” says Estep. “And that’s super fun and lighthearted, and then once you get older, a lot of schools start introducing classic poetry, which can be difficult to read and understand.”

Estep says there are ways for teens to appreciate poetry.

“I always recommend reading newer poetry. It’s really picking up again. There are a lot of new poets out there, and you can always go online and look up popular ones and look through what you might be interested in,” Estep stated.

Teens have until April 30, 2023, to submit a photo of their creation to aestep@oplib.org for the contest. The public will then have the chance to vote for their favorite poem, and the winner will receive a prize package. Look for more details about the contest and other poetry events happening at some branches during the month of April on the library system’s social media page.

