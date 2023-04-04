Tornado Disaster Relief

LA Department of Corrections holds job fair to help with reentry

DOC second chance job fair
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Department of Public Safety and Corrections hosted a job fair in Monroe on April 4, 2023. It was open to those on parole or awaiting release and provided resources for reentry.

According to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in Louisiana, 42% of individuals released from prison return within 5 years.

Scott Peyton, the state director for Right on Crime, says unemployment is a major predictor of recidivism, which is when people return to prison after being released.

“So if we can make sure that they’re connected with employers, to obtain a job that pays a livable wage, we can help reduce recidivism. It’s good for our community, it’s good for our economy, and it’s good for our state,” Peyton says.

Peyton says the goal is not only to connect those going through the process of reentry with employers, but also to educate them on how to navigate getting a stable job, insurance, and staying healthy.

Swain Rollins, a job fair participant, says opportunities like the job fair allow him to enhance his life.

“Everyone needs to take advantage of certain opportunities like this because they’re very rare. Opportunities only knock once, so when you have them, open the door,” Rollins says.

Peyton says there are too many stigmas surrounding hiring former inmates as employees that society needs to overcome.

“People that are coming out of prison paid their debt. A judge sentenced them to prison, they did the time they were supposed to and then they came out. so , the problem is, we as a society oftentimes hold them to that debt forever,” Peyton says.

He explains the importance of providing a pathway to redemption and recognizing that the opportunity is beneficial to everybody.

“Employers need employees and probation and parole and individuals with criminal backgrounds need to work. it’s vital to their success and its vital to public safety,” Peyton says.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.
West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position
Randy Lamartiniere
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder

Latest News

Louisiana Domestic violence fatalities
Louisiana ranks 5th in homicide rates of women killed by men
Book Spine Poetry Contest
Ouachita Parish teens create poetry using book titles for library contest
Ouachita Parish teens create poetry using book titles for library contest
Ouachita Parish teens create poetry using book titles for library contest
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter