LA Department of Corrections holds job fair to help with reentry

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Department of Public Safety and Corrections hosted a job fair in Monroe on April 4, 2023. It was open to those on parole or awaiting release and provided resources for reentry.

According to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in Louisiana, 42% of individuals released from prison return within 5 years.

Scott Peyton, the state director for Right on Crime, says unemployment is a major predictor of recidivism, which is when people return to prison after being released.

“So if we can make sure that they’re connected with employers, to obtain a job that pays a livable wage, we can help reduce recidivism. It’s good for our community, it’s good for our economy, and it’s good for our state,” Peyton says.

Peyton says the goal is not only to connect those going through the process of reentry with employers, but also to educate them on how to navigate getting a stable job, insurance, and staying healthy.

Swain Rollins, a job fair participant, says opportunities like the job fair allow him to enhance his life.

“Everyone needs to take advantage of certain opportunities like this because they’re very rare. Opportunities only knock once, so when you have them, open the door,” Rollins says.

Peyton says there are too many stigmas surrounding hiring former inmates as employees that society needs to overcome.

“People that are coming out of prison paid their debt. A judge sentenced them to prison, they did the time they were supposed to and then they came out. so , the problem is, we as a society oftentimes hold them to that debt forever,” Peyton says.

He explains the importance of providing a pathway to redemption and recognizing that the opportunity is beneficial to everybody.

“Employers need employees and probation and parole and individuals with criminal backgrounds need to work. it’s vital to their success and its vital to public safety,” Peyton says.

