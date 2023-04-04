KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Isolated Severe Storms Possible

A cloudy, windy, and warm day is in store for the region ahead of our next cold front. This front will arrive in the region tomorrow and is expected to trigger strong to severe storms. Any storms today and tonight will be isolated in nature, but the rain will become widespread by tomorrow. Heavy rain could lead to ponding on the roadways and flooding in low-lying areas. Be aware if you have to travel around the ArkLaMiss. Rain chances will stick around for the majority of the week.

Today: Cloudy skies will continue over the ArkLaMiss, but temperatures will still peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible during the day.

Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm will remain possible but rain chances are 20%. Otherwise, it will just be cloudy with lows only falling to the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing around the region with rain chances at 90%. An isolated severe storm or two is possible and could be capable of all severe weather hazards. Highs will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday: Scattered storms will remain in the forecast with storm chances at 70%. Flooding will likely still be a concern in some areas. It will be a cooler day as highs only peak in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday: Rain showers will stay scattered around the region with heavy rain at times. Rain chances are 60%. Highs will stay cooler in the low 60s.

Saturday: A few isolated showers are possible in the region with rain chances at 30%. Highs will climb to the low 70s.

Sunday: Some rain is possible early in the day with rain chances at 20%. Otherwise, it will be a great Easter day with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. A stray shower or two is possible later in the day, but rain chances are 20%.

