Louisiana ranks 5th in homicide rates of women killed by men

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 52 women in the state of Louisiana alone were killed by men in 2020, according to the Violence Policy Center.

In cases where the victim-abuser relationship could be identified, 98% of women were killed by someone they know.

This is the third year in a row of Louisiana ranking fifth for its homicide rate of females murdered by males.

Terrie Queen Autrey, a community advocate and co-founder for the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART), in Ruston says the statistics are alarming.

“In the state of Louisiana, 100 children each year lose a parent to domestic violence, so one of their parents is killed,” Autrey says.

Kris Barney, a survivor of domestic abuse and community advocate at DART, says a lot of domestic violence starts with the culture. She says it’s embedded in people’s upbringing and the way they raise children, which contributes to an ongoing cycle.

“Boys who witnessed domestic violence in their homes are almost 100% more likely to be abusers themselves,” Barney says. “Young girls who watch their mothers being abused or the women in their lives being abused, learn to accept that behavior as normal.”

Barney says on average, it takes a victim seven tries before they leave an abusive situation permanently.

“It’s like me saying to you, ‘I want you to pack all your things right now and go to Alaska. Leave behind your family, your friends, your job, your money, your pets.’ So people don’t understand how difficult it is just to pack and leave,” Barney says.

She says she was abused for years before she decided to leave for her and her daughter, Miranda, to be safe.

“I’ve never been a proponent of staying together because of the children. Because all you’re doing is repeating the cycle of violence,” Barney says. “I wanted Miranda to always know that she was beautiful and valuable and loved…I didn’t ever want her to think that his behavior was acceptable.”

Barney says her ex-husband was abusive in many ways, including emotionally, mentally, verbally, and financially. But since he was not physically abusive, law enforcement agencies at the time did not listen to her concerns.

Even after she left, the abuse and intimidation continued. It eventually escalated into Barney’s only daughter Miranda, being shot and killed by her ex-husband.

“There’s nothing worse than going home to you know, your little girl’s there, you drop her off, and then she’s gone. And you still have all of her things and, and her toys, and her dirty socks on the floor. You know, she was just here and then not there,” Barney says.

Barney says law enforcement has improved its response to domestic abuse situations, but there is more work to be done.

She says she wants those going through similar situations to see her as an example of someone who lost everything, but was still able to find hope and happiness again.

“It is attainable, does it hurt, it does, but you have to do it, you can do it. You can do it. If I can do it, losing a little girl, anyone can do it,” Barney says

Barney urges families and friends of victims to refrain from pushing them to leave, and instead be there for them to create a solid support system.

Domestic violence resources:

CRISIS LINE: 318-251-2255 or 1-888-411-1333

NATIONAL LINE: 800-799-7233

Domestic Abuse Resistance Team

The Wellspring

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.